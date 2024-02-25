PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka.
The Sudarshan Setu connects Okha to Beyt Dwarka island and cost 11,81,19,678.60 USD (Rs 979 crore).
PM Modi laid the bridge's foundation stone in 2017, claiming that it would connect old and new Dwarka.
"The four-lane 27.20-metre-wide bridge has 2.50-metre-wide footpaths on each side," an official release stated.
Sudarshan Setu has unique architecture, with a roadway ornamented with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on either side.
Previously known as 'Signature Bridge', it was renamed 'Sudarshan Setu'.
The Prime Minister also offered his prayers at Lord Krishna's Dwarkadhish temple on Beyt Dwarka, an island near Okha port.
He will also launch the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) indoor-patient department in Rajkot later today.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi stated on Saturday that, same as Dwaraka is decorated for Janmashtami, people have decorated the entire city in anticipation of PM Modi's arrival. Everyone is looking forward to the visit of the Prime Minister."
"On February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajkot. He plans to dedicate numerous projects to the city. The Rajkot All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) indoor-patient department with 250 beds will be officially inaugurated," he told news agency ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the country on February 25 in Rajkot, Gujarat, as part of the 'Ayushman Bharat, Viksit Bharat' initiative.
The five new AIIMS are AIIMS Rajkot, Mangalagiri, Bathinda, Raebareli, and Kalyani.
PM Modi will also launch several medical and nursing colleges across the country.