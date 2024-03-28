Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Constituencies

The Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 is slated to unfold across four phases, carrying significant implications for the state's political landscape. Scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024, the electoral process will culminate with the counting of votes on June 4, as confirmed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. This crucial electoral event will determine the composition of the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly, as the current assembly's term expires on June 2, 2024.
The four-phase polling schedule has been strategically designed to ensure well-organized conduct of the elections throughout the state. On the specified dates of May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024, voters will cast their ballots, selecting candidates competing for assembly seats in Odisha. Subsequently, following the conclusion of the polling process, the results will be announced on June 4, 2024, charting the trajectory of governance in the state for the ensuing years.
Phase IV - May 13
- Constituencies: Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Berhampur, Koraput
Phase V - May 20
- Constituencies: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska
Phase VI - May 25
- Constituencies: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar
Phase VII - June 1
- Constituencies: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur
The electoral process in Odisha will unfold in phases, with specific dates set for activities like notification issuance, nomination scrutiny, and candidature withdrawal.
Phases will commence on April 18, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, April 29, and May 7, marking significant milestones in the election timeline.
The Election Commission emphasizes impartiality and transparency, urging enforcement agencies to ensure fairness and equality.
In the 2019 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory, securing 113 seats under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's leadership.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress won 23 and 9 seats, respectively, with other parties also making their mark.
With 21 Lok Sabha seats at stake, the upcoming elections will witness a triangular contest among the ruling BJD, principal opposition BJP, and Congress.
Speculations abound regarding possible alliances, with parties finalizing candidates and strategies.
The Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 promises to significantly shape the state's political landscape, with voters preparing to exercise their democratic rights across four phases.
Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage as Odisha navigates through the intricacies of electoral dynamics and strategic maneuvering.
How many constituency are there in Lok Sabha in Odisha?
Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies in Odisha.
How many MPS are from Odisha?
The BJP named 18 of Odisha's 21 lok Sabha seats on Sunday, after its seat sharing talks with the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal of Naveen Patnaik fell through.
How many constituency are divided in Odisha?
The Legislative Assembly comprises 147 Members of Legislative Assembly. Out of total 147 Assembly Constituencies of Odisha Legislative Assembly, 33 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 24 seats for the Scheduled Castes (SC).