Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Constituencies

The Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 is slated to unfold across four phases, carrying significant implications for the state's political landscape. Scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024, the electoral process will culminate with the counting of votes on June 4, as confirmed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. This crucial electoral event will determine the composition of the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly, as the current assembly's term expires on June 2, 2024.

The four-phase polling schedule has been strategically designed to ensure well-organized conduct of the elections throughout the state. On the specified dates of May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024, voters will cast their ballots, selecting candidates competing for assembly seats in Odisha. Subsequently, following the conclusion of the polling process, the results will be announced on June 4, 2024, charting the trajectory of governance in the state for the ensuing years.

Odisha Phase-wise Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule: Citywise List

Phase IV - May 13

- Constituencies: Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Berhampur, Koraput

Phase V - May 20

- Constituencies: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska

Phase VI - May 25

- Constituencies: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar

Phase VII - June 1

- Constituencies: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phased Electoral Process and Political Dynamics

The electoral process in Odisha will unfold in phases, with specific dates set for activities like notification issuance, nomination scrutiny, and candidature withdrawal.

Phases will commence on April 18, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, April 29, and May 7, marking significant milestones in the election timeline.

The Election Commission emphasizes impartiality and transparency, urging enforcement agencies to ensure fairness and equality.

In the 2019 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory, securing 113 seats under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's leadership.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress won 23 and 9 seats, respectively, with other parties also making their mark.

With 21 Lok Sabha seats at stake, the upcoming elections will witness a triangular contest among the ruling BJD, principal opposition BJP, and Congress.

Speculations abound regarding possible alliances, with parties finalizing candidates and strategies.

The Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 promises to significantly shape the state's political landscape, with voters preparing to exercise their democratic rights across four phases.

The Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 promises to significantly shape the state's political landscape, with voters preparing to exercise their democratic rights across four phases.

