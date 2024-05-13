'We Will Make Pakistan Wear Bangles', Asserts PM Modi in Bihar Rally

In a fiery speech on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, branding its leaders as "cowards" who are "scared of Pakistan's nuclear power". Without mincing words, PM Modi addressed recent remarks made by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, indirectly accusing him of being timid in the face of Pakistan's threats.
PM Modi's remarks were prompted by comments from Abdullah about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, made in response to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's assertion that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would be integrated with India. Referring to the opposition's perceived fearfulness towards Pakistan, PM Modi emphasized India's resolve and readiness to confront any challenge.
During an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, PM Modi asserted, "If Pakistan does not wear bangles, we will make the country wear these." He mocked Pakistan's economic woes and lack of basic necessities, suggesting that the nation couldn't even afford bangles.
Further, PM Modi criticized the opposition for its purported sympathy towards Pakistan and weak stance on national security. He condemned the opposition leaders for allegedly giving Pakistan a "clean chit" on terrorism and questioned their skepticism regarding India's military actions, such as surgical strikes.
PM Modi's response also targeted veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who recently suggested showing respect to Pakistan due to its possession of nuclear weapons. PM Modi accused the Congress of fostering a weak approach towards Pakistan, which he argued had emboldened cross-border terrorism in the past.