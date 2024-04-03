PM Modi Reassuring Win In Lok Sabha Polls: Will The BJP Cross 400 Seats This Time?

Since day one, the ruling government has been working towards holistic upliftment of the people. For eg - The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban scheme ( PMAY-U) that was launched in June 25th 2015 provides affordable housing to urban poor and especially women, giving them ownership rights. According to data, based on the project proposals submitted by States and Union Territories (UTs), as on 04.12. 2023, 118.63 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U, out of which 113.43 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 78.27 lakh have been completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. In the interim budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in the next five years, 20 million more houses will be sanctioned where the target will be kept up to 30 million houses. Along with providing housing facilities, there are other facilities that are also provided, ensuring holistic upliftment of the beneficiaries. Basic utilities like gas connection (PMUY), toilet (SBM-U), tap water connection (Jal Jeevan Mission), electricity, creating of Bank accounts and income opportunities are also provided to every beneficiary under the PMAY-U. The mission offers homeownership under the joint or sole name of a female member, thereby promoting women empowerment. The Jan Dhan Account - Aadhar - Mobile scheme ( JAM) is one of the biggest digital and financial revolutions in the history of our country. The JAM which is the bedrock of the digitalization drive to formalize the economy, has revolutionized financial inclusion in India. The government intends to use these three modes of identification to implement one of the biggest reforms in independent India – direct subsidy transfers to the poor. This is one way corruption is heavily curbed and common people get truly empowered.