PM Modi Reassuring Win In Lok Sabha Polls: Will The BJP Cross 400 Seats This Time?

Riddhi Mahanta
The Modi government targets 400 + seats in the upcoming general elections. What will be the possible outcome? The article touches upon the government’s record breaking performance in the last nine years and the possibility that not only will the ruling BJP party come to power once again but this time it will win a massive victory of crossing 400+ seats.
The entry of the Narendra Modi-led government in national politics changed the very fabric of politics in our country. The kind of political system that existed before the Modi government came into power lacked the weight of the masses in it and the government and people seemed separated from each other. The common mass was not well tuned to the workings of the government, and the central leadership somehow lacked assertiveness and the will to connect to all sections of people. In such situation arose the Modi led central government. In 2014, the onset of a new political era was established.
Winning a massive victory in the 2014 general elections, the Modi government immediately was at the forefront of implementing reforms as promised in the manifesto. What is noteworthy is the Modi government's steady implementation and continuation of the same reforms that were implemented back in the day until today. For example - The Swacch Bharat Mission ( Clean India Mission) was introduced in Oct 2 2014. In his consistent Mann ki Baat addresses to the nation, Prime Minister Modi has been continuously speaking about the importance of taking this initiative forward, where much of the work is still yet to be done. The government's vision of a Digital India got its form on 1st July 2015 with an aim to digitalize services, enhance technological advancements and develop an efficient and speedy economy. In the year 2016, the massive demonetization exercise took place. Demonetization of currency signaled an upward trend towards digital monetary transactions. Today, we witness not only the rich or educated making digital payments, but even the very common, middle class or poor people making digital transactions. Such effort of the government has led to 'Ease of Living' for the people. Using UPI payment system which is a simplified payment process, even an ordinary person can now make any digital payment from their phone without any hassle.
The Modi government's long term vision of a developed nation has boosted action oriented performance in the government machineries and mass sections of the population. The moral push that the Central leadership gave to the people has instilled a sense of responsibility and understanding between the government and the people. PM Modi has left no stone unturned to generate a mass movement among the people to make them feel important and responsible towards the slew of reforms that the government has been implementing.
Since day one, the ruling government has been working towards holistic upliftment of the people. For eg - The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban scheme ( PMAY-U) that was launched in June 25th 2015 provides affordable housing to urban poor and especially women, giving them ownership rights. According to data, based on the project proposals submitted by States and Union Territories (UTs), as on 04.12. 2023, 118.63 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U, out of which 113.43 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 78.27 lakh have been completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. In the interim budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in the next five years, 20 million more houses will be sanctioned where the target will be kept up to 30 million houses. Along with providing housing facilities, there are other facilities that are also provided, ensuring holistic upliftment of the beneficiaries. Basic utilities like gas connection (PMUY), toilet (SBM-U), tap water connection (Jal Jeevan Mission), electricity, creating of Bank accounts and income opportunities are also provided to every beneficiary under the PMAY-U. The mission offers homeownership under the joint or sole name of a female member, thereby promoting women empowerment. The Jan Dhan Account - Aadhar - Mobile scheme ( JAM) is one of the biggest digital and financial revolutions in the history of our country. The JAM which is the bedrock of the digitalization drive to formalize the economy, has revolutionized financial inclusion in India. The government intends to use these three modes of identification to implement one of the biggest reforms in independent India – direct subsidy transfers to the poor. This is one way corruption is heavily curbed and common people get truly empowered.
The PM Modi led government has instilled hope, trust and assurance of stable governance in the minds of the people due to their relentless efforts and commitment towards all round development in the country. There can be no doubt about the kind of work the ruling BJP party has been doing. In the upcoming general elections, there is certainly a huge possibility that the ruling government will not only come back to power for the third time but will cross a majority of 400+ seats this time.