PM Modi to Embark on 2-Day Assam Visit Today; Traffic Clampdown in Place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, commencing with his arrival at Borjhar airport at 7 PM today. His convoy will make a beeline from the airport to Koinadhara, where he is scheduled to spend the night at the State Guest House.
Tomorrow, PM Modi will participate in a rally at Barkura in Nalbari. However, in anticipation of his arrival, significant restrictions have been placed on vehicular movement across Guwahati.
The Guwahati Traffic Police has implemented various measures to ensure the safety of the public, particularly vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals.
Key Restrictions Include:
1. Commercial goods carrying vehicles will face restrictions on NH-17 within Guwahati city, along with DG Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road, and GS Road from 3 PM to 10 PM on April 16, 2024.
2. Slow-moving vehicles/carts will be restricted on designated roads during the same timeframe.
3. ASTC and private city buses will be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Khanapara via specified routes.
4. Traffic management measures will be implemented on GS Road, with vehicular traffic on one track from 4 PM onwards and complete restriction from 6 PM onwards between ABC Point and Assam Legislative Assembly Rotary.
5. Emergency vehicles will have unimpeded passage.
To facilitate the smooth movement of VVIP convoys and to ensure minimal disruptions, the Guwahati Traffic Police has identified diversion points at strategic locations across the city.
The diversion points are Jalukbari Point, Maligaon Gate 3, Bharalumukh AT Road Point, Session Court Panbazar, District Library Pnabazar, TC Point Latasil, Unubari (under Flyover), Bhangagarh (under Flyover), Ganeshguri (Flyover towards RG Baruah), Ganeshguri (under Flyover), Ganesh Mandir, Last Gate, Super Market, Sixmile under bridge, Prison Gate and Khanapara Rotary.