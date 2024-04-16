PM Modi to Embark on 2-Day Assam Visit Today; Traffic Clampdown in Place

Key Restrictions Include:

1. Commercial goods carrying vehicles will face restrictions on NH-17 within Guwahati city, along with DG Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road, and GS Road from 3 PM to 10 PM on April 16, 2024.

2. Slow-moving vehicles/carts will be restricted on designated roads during the same timeframe.

3. ASTC and private city buses will be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Khanapara via specified routes.

4. Traffic management measures will be implemented on GS Road, with vehicular traffic on one track from 4 PM onwards and complete restriction from 6 PM onwards between ABC Point and Assam Legislative Assembly Rotary.

5. Emergency vehicles will have unimpeded passage.