PM Modi Will Have to Apologise to Nation for Supporting Mass Rapist: RaGa

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to apologise to the people of the country in general and women in particular for supporting and seeking votes for a mass rapist like Prajwal Revanna.
Addressing a largely attended public rally here today in Karnataka, a visibly angry Gandhi said, it was not that PM didn’t know about Prajwal’s mass rape that Prajwal had raped over 400 women, when he sought votes for him. He observed, the PM can do anything for sticking to power, even if it meant defending and seeking votes for a mass rapist like Prajwal.
The Congress leader alleged that it was the Prime Minister who let Prajwal fly to Germany. He pointed out, the government of India has all the agencies at its disposal who know everything and if they had wanted they could have prevented Prajwal from flying out of the country.
Questioning Modi’s guarantees, Gandhi alleged, Modi’s only guarantee is to protect the corrupt and the mass rapist.
The former Congress president also sought resignation of the BJP president JP Nadda for saying that those seeking equality were Naxalites.
Reiterating that the BJP was hell bent on destroying the country's constitution, he quoted Nadda’s recent interview to a television channel where he had equated those seeking equality with the Naxalites.
Gandhi, while showing a copy of the constitution to the people, said, this constitution guarantees equality and the reservations for Dalits, Backwards and the Adivasis. He alleged, the BJP was against both, the equality as well as reservations and that is why the party wants to get rid of the constitution.
He claimed that during the last ten years, Prime Minister Modi had created 22 billionaires and handed over to them the entire wealth of the country. He said he had waived off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crores of a select few people.
He said, the way Modi had created just 22 super-rich billionaires, the Congress will create crores of ‘lakhpatis’ (millionaires) by distributing wealth among the common people.
Listing the party’s guarantees, he said, one woman in every poor family will receive Rs one lakh every year.
He said, for the youth, there will be a guaranteed first job, ‘pehli naukri pakki’, immediately after they complete their graduation or diploma and they will be getting Rs one lakh for one year.
He also announced that the farmers’ debt would be waived off, besides, they will be getting guaranteed MSP for their crops.
Besides, he added, the minimum daily wages will be enhanced to Rs 400 per day.