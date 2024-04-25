ECI Seeks Response From PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Over MCC Violations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) took cognizance of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Both the BJP and Congress had accused each other of inciting hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language.
Reportedly, the ECI has sought a response by 11 AM on April 29 (Monday).
ECI has invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act and held party presidents responsible, as a first step, to reign in star campaigners. MCC allegations against PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are exchanged with BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge as a first step.
Emphasizing the accountability of political parties for the actions of their candidates, particularly star campaigners, the Election Commission underscored the gravity of campaign speeches made by high-ranking officials.
On Monday, the BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making a false claim about the rise in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take "strict action" against him. On the other hand, the BJP also accused Gandhi of continuing to create a North-South divide in the country on the basis of language and region to vitiate the poll atmosphere.
The Congress approached the poll body on Monday and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against PM Modi.
The Congress memorandum said, “The only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices, is the disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide between different classes of the citizens of India regardless of the stature or position of that candidate.”