Poll Panel Sets Record with ₹4,650 Crore Seized Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission of India (EC) announced today that enforcement authorities have already confiscated over ₹4,650 crore, even before the commencement of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections later this week.
According to a statement released by the poll panel, this year's seizures of inducements are on track to surpass all previous records in the history of Lok Sabha elections. Since March 1, authorities have been seizing an average of ₹100 crore worth of assets daily, leading up to the elections.
The EC reported a significant increase in seizures of drugs and freebies compared to the 2019 general elections. Notably, drugs worth ₹2,068.8 crore have been confiscated, surpassing the ₹1,279.9 crore seized in 2019.
These actions reflect the EC's commitment to combat electoral malpractices and ensure a fair electoral process. The upcoming high-stakes Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, with the first phase scheduled to commence on April 19. Vote counting will occur on June 4.
The states participating in the first phase of polling include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.