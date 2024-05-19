Polling Across 49 Lok Sabha Seats in Fifth Phase of Voting Tomorrow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all geared up for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls that commences on May 20 (Monday).
Polling is scheduled in 49 Parliament Constituencies across eight States and Union Territories.
The eight States and UTs which are going for polls tomorrow are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Polling for 35 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously tomorrow.According to the ECI, polling stations are ready to welcome voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling occurs in a comfortable and secure environment.
The concerned CEOs/DEOs and State machineries have been advised to take adequate measures to manage hot weather conditions in areas, where it is forecast. Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations.
The Commission has called upon voters to come out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride.
During the ongoing elections, ECI has partnered with a host of prominent figures to appeal to and motivate voters to cast their vote.