Assam CM Predicts Close Contest In 1 Seat "For Obvious Reasons"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the BJP will win with huge leads in four of the five seats that went to polls in the second phase. However, he said that it would be a close contest in one seat "for obvious reasons".
The Assam chief minister hailed the voter turnout recorded as excellent, saying that the second phase "has been spectacular for BJP in Assam."
Five constituencies of Assam went to polls in phase two of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday with 77.35 percent polling recorded. The highest voter turnout of 80.56 percent was recorded in Nagaon, followed by 78.41 percent in Darrang-Udalguri, 75.97 percent in Silchar, 75.63 percent in Karimganj, and 73.11 percent in Diphu.
Taking to his social media, the chief minister said that the party has performed well in its strongholds in the second phase. However, it would be a close contest in one of the five seats, he said.
"My feedback from yesterday - excellent turnout in our strongholds, 2nd phase has been spectacular for BJP in Assam," he wrote.
"Of the 5 seats that went to polls, we are winning 4 with a huge lead and in one seat for obvious reasons, it is a very very close contest," added Himanta Biswa Sarma.
A total of 61 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of polling in Assam. The highest number of candidates, that is 24, contested from Karimganj, while the least were from Diphu at 5. Key candidates like Pradyut Bordoloi, Suresh Borah, Parimal Suklabaidya, Dilip Saikia, Durgadas Boro, and more were vying for the votes.