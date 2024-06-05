President Droupadi Murmu Dissolves 17th Lok Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has heeded the advice of the Cabinet and has taken the decision to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect. The President signed the Order dissolving the Lok Sabha, exercising the powers bestowed upon her by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution.
This move marks the formal conclusion of the 17th Lok Sabha's term, paving the way for the initiation of the electoral process to constitute the next Lok Sabha.
The dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha signifies the completion of its tenure, which commenced following the general elections held in [year of commencement]. As per constitutional protocol, the dissolution of the Lok Sabha precedes the conduct of fresh elections to constitute a new parliamentary body.
With the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the nation enters a period of transition, wherein preparations will commence for the upcoming general elections. As per constitutional norms, the responsibility of conducting elections and overseeing the democratic process lies with the Election Commission of India.
The dissolution of the Lok Sabha marks a significant juncture in India's democratic journey, symbolizing the renewal of the electoral mandate and the continuation of the democratic process in the country.