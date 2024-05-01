Priyanka Gandhi to Arrive in Dhubri Today; To Amplify Campaign with Rakibul Hussain

Congress stalwart Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes her way back to Assam today for the election campaign. Priyanka will headline a spirited rally in Balajan, Dhubri at 10 am, injecting fresh momentum into the impending polls.
The Congress General Secretary will throw her weight behind Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri, aiming to mobilize voters and rally support for the party's vision and mission.
This marks Priyanka's second visit to the state in less than a month, underlining the strategic importance of Assam in Congress's electoral roadmap. Her previous visit on April 16 saw her actively campaigning for the party's candidate from the Jorhat assembly seat, Gaurav Gogoi.
Meanwhile, Assam braces for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, with 47 candidates vying for victory across four constituencies. As the state gears up for the final phase on May 7, anticipation builds, setting the stage for an engaging and consequential electoral showdown.