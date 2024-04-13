Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Campaign For Gaurav Gogoi In Assam On April 16

As political campaigning across the nation increase dramatically with elections knocking on the door, Indian National Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to become the latest politician to visit Assam.
According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting the northeastern state on April 16. During her visit, the senior Congress leader will be campaigning for the party's candidate from the Jorhat assembly seat, Gaurav Gogoi.
As part of the campaign, she will be involved in a road show in Jorhat's Titabor. From there, she will head to Agartala in Tripura where she also has plans for campaigning.
Reports on Friday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to lead a roadshow in Agartala on April 16 in support of opposition INDIA bloc candidates contesting from Tripura West and Tripura East Lok Sabha constituencies.
The roadshow aims to cover key locations across the state capital, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing the public near Surya Chowmuhani. Emphasizing the importance of the upcoming elections, senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman called for active participation in the roadshow, highlighting the critical need for public engagement in shaping the country's future.
The West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency will see Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha representing the opposition INDIA Bloc, while former CPI(M) MLA Rajendra Reang will contest from the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.