Senior Karnataka BJP Leader Tejaswini Gowda joins Congress

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP and MLC from Karnataka, Tejaswini Gowda today joined the Congress.
She was inducted into the party by the Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh and chairman of the media and publicity section in the communications department of the AICC, Pawan Khera.
Welcoming Tejaswini into the party, Ramesh said, she was a leader who had defeated the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda from Karnatka in 2004 General Elections on a Congress ticket. She left the Congress for some personal reasons in 2014 to join the BJP.
Tejaswini Gowda resigned from the BJP recently and returned to the Congress. She alleged that the BJP does not believe in constitutional and democratic processes. She said, it was a homecoming for her to be back in the Congress.
Ramesh said, Gowda will be a great asset for the party and her services will be extensively utilized during the General Elections.