Shivsena (UBT) Candidates List 2024: Discover Candidates and Constituencies

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases, commencing on April 19, 2024. Before the polls, both national and regional political parties will unveil their lists of candidates. Notably, prominent parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have already publicized their candidate rosters.
Shivsena, also known as UBT, holds significant sway in Maharashtra's political landscape. Under the leadership of party stalwart Sanjay Raut, they have disclosed a lineup of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Shivsena has strategically nominated former federal minister Arvind Sawant for the Mumbai South constituency. Additionally, they have selected Amol Kirtikar, son of incumbent MP Gajanan Kirtikar, to contest from Mumbai North West.
According to the released list, Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to renominate five of its sitting MPs for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among them, Arvind Sawant will once again represent the Mumbai South constituency. Additionally, Sanjay Jadhav and Omraje Nimbalkar, both sitting MPs, have also been selected for renomination.
Shiv Sena (UBT) maintains its alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition that forms part of the larger INDIA bloc led by the Congress Party. Reports suggest that in the seat-sharing arrangement within the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 19 seats, while the Congress will contest 16, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP will contest nine.
Who is the leader of Shivsena?
Currently led by Eknath Shinde, this party is the ruling party of the Indian state of Maharashtra since 2019. Shiv Sena's election symbol is the Bow and Arrow.
Who founded Shiv Sena?
Bal Thackeray founder of Shiv Sena :: Founded on 19 June 1966 by Hinduhrudaysamrat Shri Balasaheb Thackrey, a nationalist political party in India. Library of Congress.
Which party is famous in Maharashtra?
The Congress party dominated state politics for many years after the formation of the state in 1960. In recent decades,however, splits within the Congress party, and the rise of Shiv Sena and the BJP has made politics of the state more competitive.