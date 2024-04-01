Shivsena (UBT) Candidates List 2024: Discover Candidates and Constituencies

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases, commencing on April 19, 2024. Before the polls, both national and regional political parties will unveil their lists of candidates. Notably, prominent parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have already publicized their candidate rosters.

Shivsena, also known as UBT, holds significant sway in Maharashtra's political landscape. Under the leadership of party stalwart Sanjay Raut, they have disclosed a lineup of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Shivsena has strategically nominated former federal minister Arvind Sawant for the Mumbai South constituency. Additionally, they have selected Amol Kirtikar, son of incumbent MP Gajanan Kirtikar, to contest from Mumbai North West.