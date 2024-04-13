Special Polling Stations Set Up for 5000 Displaced Voters Affected by Manipur Violence

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, special polling stations have been established in Manipur for around 5,000 people displaced due to ethnic violence.
Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar stated that 29 such polling stations have been set up, following guidance from the central government. Displaced individuals within the district will vote at their designated polling stations, while special arrangements have been made for those from other parliamentary constituencies.
"The people displaced within the district will cast their votes at their designated polling stations. There is no specific arrangement for them apart from the transportation services that we will provide. For people from other parliamentary constituencies, who were shifted to Imphal West in light of the violence, we have opened special polling stations. For Inner Manipur, we have arranged for 29 such polling stations. There are about 5,000 internally displaced people," he added.
the officer said some polling stations are also in the process of being opened at relief camps for the displaced people. "Everyone will be given the opportunity to cast their votes," he said.
Additionally, some polling stations are being opened at relief camps. Security measures have been intensified, with vulnerable polling stations to be manned by the Central Armed Police Force.
"We have stepped up security measures and are hopeful that the elections will be passed off peacefully. We have identified vulnerable polling stations, which are to be manned by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. The total number of such polling stations is being increased, considering the prevailing situation in the state. Every movement and activity is being solidly watched and monitored," he added.
Authorities are closely monitoring social media for any offensive content. The ethnic clashes, which erupted last year, resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and displacements. In response, a Ministry of Home Affairs team was dispatched to assess the situation earlier this year.