Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phases, Seats, and Political Landscape

The upcoming Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 is expected to be a significant event, with 39 parliamentary seats in contention. Set to take place in a single phase on April 19, 2024, this electoral process is poised to bring about notable changes in the state's political scenario. The Election Commission's announcement of the polling date, leading to result declarations on June 4, signals the commencement of an intense political competition in the southern region.

Tamil Nadu, renowned for its active political atmosphere, comprises 39 Lok Sabha seats, including 32 unreserved constituencies and seven reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured a decisive victory, winning 38 out of the 39 seats. This landslide win highlighted the dominance of regional forces over national parties in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule: Phase-wise Constituencies

Phase 1 (April 19)

Tiruvallur

Chennai North

Chennai South

Chennai Central

Sriperumbudur

Kancheepuram

Arakkonam

Vellore

Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri

Tiruvannamalai

Arani

Viluppuram

Kallakurichi

Salem

Namakkal

Erode

Tiruppur

Nilgiris

Coimbatore

Pollachi

Dindigul

Karur

Tiruchirappalli

Perambalur

Cuddalore

Chidambaram

Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam

Thanjavur

Sivaganga

Madurai

Theni

Virudhunagar

Ramanathapuram

Thoothukkudi

Tenkasi

Tirunelveli

Kanniyakumari

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Points to Note

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Nadu's political landscape has witnessed notable changes, with the DMK aligning with the INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA losing the support of the AIADMK.

Unlike in many other states, where national parties often dominate, Tamil Nadu's electoral battleground is primarily shaped by regional powerhouses.

The election schedule reveals that polling will be conducted across all 39 constituencies in a single phase on April 19, 2024, reflecting the Election Commission's efforts to streamline the process.

Tamil Nadu's constituencies encompass a diverse range of regions, each with its unique socio-political fabric, making the electoral landscape rich and dynamic.

In the previous general election, the DMK-Congress alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance, including the BJP, won just one seat.

The DMK has formed an alliance with the Congress and Kamal Haasan’s MNM, highlighting the significance of strategic alliances in Tamil Nadu's politics.

Tamil Nadu has historically been a challenging terrain for the BJP, with limited success in past elections.

Political parties are intensifying their campaign efforts, aiming to sway the electorate with their respective agendas and promises.

With regional players taking center stage, the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 promises to be a closely watched and fiercely contested affair, shaping the future trajectory of the state’s politics.

