Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phases, Seats, and Political Landscape

The upcoming Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 is expected to be a significant event, with 39 parliamentary seats in contention. Set to take place in a single phase on April 19, 2024, this electoral process is poised to bring about notable changes in the state's political scenario. The Election Commission's announcement of the polling date, leading to result declarations on June 4, signals the commencement of an intense political competition in the southern region.
Tamil Nadu, renowned for its active political atmosphere, comprises 39 Lok Sabha seats, including 32 unreserved constituencies and seven reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured a decisive victory, winning 38 out of the 39 seats. This landslide win highlighted the dominance of regional forces over national parties in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule: Phase-wise Constituencies
Phase 1 (April 19)
Tiruvallur
Chennai North
Chennai South
Chennai Central
Sriperumbudur
Kancheepuram
Arakkonam
Vellore
Krishnagiri
Dharmapuri
Tiruvannamalai
Arani
Viluppuram
Kallakurichi
Salem
Namakkal
Erode
Tiruppur
Nilgiris
Coimbatore
Pollachi
Dindigul
Karur
Tiruchirappalli
Perambalur
Cuddalore
Chidambaram
Mayiladuthurai
Nagapattinam
Thanjavur
Sivaganga
Madurai
Theni
Virudhunagar
Ramanathapuram
Thoothukkudi
Tenkasi
Tirunelveli
Kanniyakumari
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Nadu's political landscape has witnessed notable changes, with the DMK aligning with the INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA losing the support of the AIADMK.
Unlike in many other states, where national parties often dominate, Tamil Nadu's electoral battleground is primarily shaped by regional powerhouses.
The election schedule reveals that polling will be conducted across all 39 constituencies in a single phase on April 19, 2024, reflecting the Election Commission's efforts to streamline the process.
Tamil Nadu's constituencies encompass a diverse range of regions, each with its unique socio-political fabric, making the electoral landscape rich and dynamic.
In the previous general election, the DMK-Congress alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance, including the BJP, won just one seat.
The DMK has formed an alliance with the Congress and Kamal Haasan’s MNM, highlighting the significance of strategic alliances in Tamil Nadu's politics.
Tamil Nadu has historically been a challenging terrain for the BJP, with limited success in past elections.
Political parties are intensifying their campaign efforts, aiming to sway the electorate with their respective agendas and promises.
With regional players taking center stage, the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 promises to be a closely watched and fiercely contested affair, shaping the future trajectory of the state’s politics.
How many seats are there in the Lok Sabha in Tamil Nadu?
The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.
What election is coming up in Tamil Nadu?
The 2024 Indian general election in Tamil Nadu will be held on 19 April during the first phase to elect the 39 members of the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha. The result of the election will be announced on 4 June 2024.
How many MPs are elected from Tamil Nadu?
Elections take place once every five years to elect 39 members from Tamil Nadu.