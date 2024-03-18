Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns, Rumoured to Contest Polls

Tamilisai Soundararajan tendered her resignation from the positions of Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on March 18. Sources indicate that the former BJP president in Tamil Nadu is poised to enter the Lok Sabha elections from the state. Her resignation was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Monday morning.
In a statement, the Telangana Raj Bhavan said, "The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr. Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of India."
Speculation suggests that Soundararajan may feature in the BJP's forthcoming list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Potential constituencies for her candidacy include North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, or Chennai South.
Soundararajan has been vocal in her criticism of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. In December 2023, she faulted the DMK for its handling of the significant floods in Tamil Nadu, asserting that proper precautionary measures should have been taken. She also criticized the DMK's understanding of Sanatana Dharma, arguing that they failed to grasp its essence as a way of life and eternal belief.