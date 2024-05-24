Voting for Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls Across 8 States Tomorrow

On the other hand, polling for 42 Assembly Constituencies for the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously tomorrow.

Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will welcome over 11.13 crore voters across 1.14 lakh polling stations in the sixth phase of polling tomorrow. Over 11.13 crore voters include 5.84 crore males; 5.29 crore females and 5120 Third gender electors.