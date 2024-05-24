Voting for Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls Across 8 States Tomorrow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all geared up for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls that commences on May 25 (Saturday).
Polling is scheduled in 58 Parliament Constituencies across eight states and Union Territories.
Haryana and NCT of Delhi will head to polls in this phase. Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other States/UTs which will continue with their polls in this phase.
On the other hand, polling for 42 Assembly Constituencies for the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously tomorrow.
Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will welcome over 11.13 crore voters across 1.14 lakh polling stations in the sixth phase of polling tomorrow. Over 11.13 crore voters include 5.84 crore males; 5.29 crore females and 5120 Third gender electors.
Further, there are over 8.93 lakh registered over 85 years; 23,659 voters above 100 years and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for Phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes.
According to the ECI, concerned CEOs and State machinery have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted.
Polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations.
The ECI has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride.