Lovlina Borgohain Graces Cover Of VOGUE's Latest Edition

By Pratidin Bureau
Lovlina Cover Vogue
Picture Credits: Vogue India

Indian athletes and 2020 Olympic medallist and Pride of Assam Lovlina Borgohain have featured on the cover of Vogue along with Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu.

5dd4809b b505 4a6f 8448 50a7312e9e1b

While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver, badminton star PV Sindhu and boxing legend Lovlina won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. All three Olympian ladies graced the cover of the latest edition of the leading fashion magazine.

This year due to COVID-19 induced restrictions the Olympics were held behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

VOGUE India tweeted for Lovlina, “Determined to defy the odds, @LovlinaBorgohai’s bronze success at the Tokyo Olympics is not just a story of resilience but one of grit that every girl can aspire to. Read to see more about our October 2021 cover stars.”

5e4886bc 137b 4ab7 8918 3b026d2717b6

This year India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

