Manipur BJP President S Tikendra Singh Dies Of Covid

By Pratidin Bureau
Manipur BJP president S Tikendra Singh who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Imphal passed away on Thursday evening. He was 69.

Singh was appointed as president of the BJP Manipur unit in June 2020.

He had tested positive for the virus on April 27.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh while informing about the death tweeted, “Im at a loss of word to learn that Prof S Tiken Singh, president BJP Manipur, has passed away just a while ago.

“We have lost a stalwart of BJP in Manipur who have dedicated his life for the service of people and the party. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May your soul rest in peace Oja,” Singh said.

BJP President J P Nadda and Union minister Kiren Rijiju have expressed profound grief over the death of the Manipur party head. A Retired Professor, who has worked tirelessly with selfless devotion towards the ideology of the party, was loved by one and all in Manipur, Biren Singh wrote on his official Facebook account.

