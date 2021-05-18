Top StoriesNational

Manipur Scribe, Activist, Rearrested For Posts On Deceased BJP leader

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

The Manipur Police has re-arrested journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam under the National Security Act (NSA) once again on Tuesday.

They had been granted bail for an earlier arrest for their allegedly derisive social media posts on state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh, following his demise due to COVID-19 last week, PTI reported.

Also Read: 3.8 Mag Earthquake Hits Central Assam, Fifth In Ten Days
Related News

Meghalaya: Total Lockdown in East Khasi Hills from Tomorrow

Assam: HS 1st Year Students Promoted to 2nd Year

CM Sarma Asks TMCH Doctors to be Available at Midnight For…

Former IMA President Dr. KK Aggarwal Dies of COVID

“The duo, both in their 40s, was arrested on Thursday after they took to Facebook to extend their condolences, while also writing that cow dung or cow urine was no cure for COVID-19, in two separate posts,” the report said.

The saffron party’s state vice-president Usham Deban Singh and general secretary P Premananda Meetei filed a complaint against Wangkhem and Leichombam.

They were granted bail on Monday, but the government subsequently invoked the NSA to re-arrest them.

Wankhem, who was associated with news portal Frontline Manipur, had faced arrest on two occasions for his criticism of the BJP, while, Rendro is the convenor of political outfit Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA). 

Th Kirankumar, in his order, the district magistrate of Imphal West, that the two might “resume activities which are prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order on being released on bail,” PTI reported.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Total Lockdown in East Khasi Hills from Tomorrow
You might also like
Assam

Shut-down notices issued to 7 Guwahati restaurants

Top Stories

Rahul Dravid may head COVID-19 task force: BCCI

National

CBI Books 17 Army Officers in Recruitment Scam

Assam

APCC To Launch ‘Missed Call’ Membership Drive

Assam

6500 Saplings Planted in Tripura In A Minute

Assam

Dibrugarh Railway Workshop to go solar

Comments
Loading...