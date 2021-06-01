Mizoram CM Requests Centre For Free Supply Of Covid Vaccines

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday requested the Central government to provide Covid vaccines for free of cost to the state.

The request made by the Chief Minister was in view of the stressed economic resources during the ongoing pandemic situation.

Sharing a note on Twitter, Mr. Zoramthanga wrote, “While most part of India appears to have reached a stage where the new cases of COVID-19 re declining, North East India is still witnessing increased trend of new cases”.

“The pandemic put serious stress on the resources of the country and this has far more severe impacts on small states with small resources base like Mizoram. On top of this, we are now required to buy the vaccines for 18-44 years age group, which puts more stress on our meagre resources,” he wrote.

“I have written yesterday to the Hon’ble Prime Minister requesting his kind intervention for Government of India to buy the entire vaccine requirements and make equitable distribution to all the states. I also requested that the special category states like Mizoram are provided with vaccines free of charge by the Govt of India. I also requested all the North East Chief Ministers to take similar line of action, so as to present a united front to the Govt of India,” he added.

On Monday, the Chief Minister also extended a helping hand to the people dealing with financial disabilities due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Certain arrangements were made to help such people in partnership with ZOHANDCO, a shopping complex in Aizawl.

Meanwhile, the state records a total of 3145 active cases, 9214 recovered and 40 deaths along with 12399 latest total confirmed cases.

Moreover, the state authorities also extended the lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area by another seven days till 4 am of June 6 to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission on Saturday.