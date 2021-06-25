Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Premises Of Anil Deshmukh In Mumbai, Nagpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday has conducted a series of raids at residences of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai, in connection to the alleged money laundering case that rocked the state last month.

According to ANI, the raids were conducted in five locations in Nagpur and Mumbai including his official residence in at Malabar Hill and his CA’s residence in Worli.

As per the report, the raids were conducted based on the recorded statement of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raju Bhujbal on Thursday.

The case of money laundering against Deshmukh was registered on May 11 last month by the ED.

Earlier in April, an FIR was registered against the former home minister, after which the CBI raided four of his premises.

An FIR was filed based on section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

The CBI had recovered incriminating documents and devices during the searches.