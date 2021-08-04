Naba Kumar Phukan Ascends To The Peak Of Mount Elbrus, Brings Laurel To India

Assam’s brave son Naba Kumar Phukan has brought laurel to the state on Wednesday.

This is yet another good news for Assam after Lovlina Borgohain’s achievement in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Assam mountaineer Naba Kumar Phukan has climbed to the peak of Europe’s highest mountain, Mount Elbrus on Wednesday and has made Assam proud.

Mountaineer Naba Kumar Phukan has reached the peak of the mountain today at 2 pm.

Naba Kumar Phukan is a very popular mountaineer from India, hailing from Assam.

He is the sixth from Assam to scale the highest peak of the world.

Earlier, the mountaineer was banned by Nepal government to climb the Everest for next six years in 2016 after found guilty of faking the feat of ascending Mount Everest.