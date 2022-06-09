1 Dead, 18 Injured in Mumbai Building Collapse

One person died and 18 others sustained injuries after a portion of a three-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 am, an official said.

Mumbai civic body, fire brigade and police arrived at the spot after they were informed about the incident.

Two persons were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed structure and the search and rescue operation was later called off.

According to reports, a total of 19 injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared one of them dead. The deceased person has been identified as 55-year-old Shahnawaz Alam.

The official further said that at present only one person is undergoing treatment at the Bhabha hospital, while the 17 other injured people were discharged after treatment.