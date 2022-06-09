Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Police Arrests Accused Siddhesh Kamble

Pune Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted accused identified as Siddhesh Kamble alias Sourav Mahakal in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

According to the police, Mahakal is an accomplice of shooter Santosh Jadhav. He was arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) registered at Manchar Police station of Pune in connection with a 2021 murder case. He has been sent to police custody till June 20 by the special court.

According to officials, a team of high-rank officers will join in for further investigation.

A special investigation team (SIT) of Mansa police has identified eight shooters who may possibly be linked with the murder of the singer. Among the suspects, two are from Pune.

It may be mentioned that singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.