1 Killed, Another Injured After Mysterious Explosion in J&K’s Kishtwar

One person has been killed after a mysterious explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.

As per sources, the brother of the deceased was injured following the explosion that occurred in Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the explosion took place under mysterious circumstances at their house.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

The police have identified the deceased as Shabir Ahmed and his injured younger brother as Mohammad Yaseen. According to preliminary investigation, the brothers had brought home a rod-like rusted object found abandoned in the forest. The object exploded when the brothers heated it in the kitchen, police sources said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Further details into the incident are awaited.