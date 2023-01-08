Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Militants Gunned Down Along LoC in Poonch

The Indian Army gunned down two militants in the Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The terrorists were shot dead after a night-long operation on Saturday.

According to information, the troops noticed a suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector after which they resorted to open fire.

A massive search operation was also launched in the area after which the militants were neutralized.

The bodies of slain terrorists were found when the army launched a search operation in the area this morning.

The entire area has been cordoned off and anti-terror operations are underway, Army said.