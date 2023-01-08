National

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Militants Gunned Down Along LoC in Poonch

The terrorists were shot dead after a night-long operation on Saturday.
Representative image
Pratidin Time

The Indian Army gunned down two militants in the Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

According to information, the troops noticed a suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector after which they resorted to open fire.

A massive search operation was also launched in the area after which the militants were neutralized.

The bodies of slain terrorists were found when the army launched a search operation in the area this morning.

The entire area has been cordoned off and anti-terror operations are underway, Army said. 

