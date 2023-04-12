10 Bombs Recovered From Delhi's Metro Vihar; One Held

A major mishap seems to have been averted as Delhi police recovered as many as 10 bombs from the Metro Vihar Chowki in North Delhi's Narela Industrial area.

One person, identified as Dilip, has been arrested in connection to the recovery. According to police, Dilip had hidden the grenades near a sewer.

Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP (North Delhi) on Tuesday said a police team has reached out to nab one of his associates, Kashiram, whose location has been traced to Madhya Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway.

Moreover, a school in Delhi received a bomb threat via an email today morning, following which all the students were evacuated.

Police said that an email was sent to Indian Public School in Sadiq Nagar this morning claiming that a bomb was kept on its premises.

"The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed", informed the police officials.

Meanwhile, a search operation was also initiated at Patna airport after an unidentified caller made a bomb threat.

"A bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call to be non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks", Patna Airport Director said.