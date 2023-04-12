Firing Incident Claims 4 Lives at Punjab Military Station

A firing incident took place at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab claiming four lives during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident was reported inside the military station at around 4.30 am and it is suspected that the firing took place due to some ‘internal matter’ as the entry of outsiders is strictly prohibited in the station.

The Army’s South Western Command informed that the area has been cordoned off and quick response teams are conducting a search.

“Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress. Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Bathinda’s Senior Superintendent of Police GS Khurana informed NDTV that a police team has been deployed outside the military station and the Army has not cleared their entry yet.

He further said that it didn’t appear to be a terror attack and may be due to ‘internal matter’ resulting out of tussle among them.