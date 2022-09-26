Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: SC's Notice To TN, Centre On Convict's Release Pleas

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre on the pleas of Nalini Sriharan and P Ravichandran, convicts, who are serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and seeking release from the prison-like fellow convict AG Perarivalan.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna sought a response from the governments on the pleas and posted the matter for hearing on October 14. "Notice. Liberty granted to server standing counsels of Tamil Nadu and Union of India -- Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj since he had appeared earlier in a similar matter," the bench said in its order.

Nalini and Ravichandran had approached the Supreme Court citing the top court's judgment in the co-convict AG Perarivalan where he was released.

Earlier, both had moved the Madras High Court seeking the same relief, however, the High Court had refused to entertain the petition.

The Madras High Court while turning down the petition had stated that it did not have special powers that the Supreme Court has under Article 142 of the Constitution of India. Hence, it cannot order their release, as the Supreme Court did for Perarivalan in May 2022.