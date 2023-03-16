10 Hospitalised, 80 Rescued In Mumbai Building Fire

At least 80 persons were rescued while ten, including three children, were injured and hospitalized after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a seven-storey building at Jagruti society in Mulund West.

"Total of 80 persons were rescued by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) from the staircase to the terrace and a few were brought down to the ground floor, out of which 10 persons were found unconscious state at the staircase, they were removed and sent to Agrawal Hospital,” an official was quoted saying.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, electric main cables, all meters, all switches etc. in a common electric meter cabin on the ground floor plus upper seven floored residential building,” he further said.

Fortunately, the fire was extinguished by BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade before it could further spread to other buildings.

The entire staircase was filled with smoke and some residents were also trapped in the lobby due to the unprecedented fire.

The ten persons were admitted to a nearby hospital and are currently in stable condition, an official said.

Last year, at least 7 people died and 15 injured after a major fire broke out inside a 20-storeyed residential building in Mumbai.

The fire occurred at around 7 am on the 18th floor of Kamla building opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in Mumbai’s Tardeo area.