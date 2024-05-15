10 Kanpur Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via Email
At least 10 schools in Kanpur were thrown into a state of panic as they received threatening emails on Wednesday, adding to a wave of similar incidents targeting schools and hospitals across India, including Delhi.
These emails, originating from servers based in Russia, raised alarms by threatening bomb blasts in the schools. In response, the district administration swiftly dispatched bomb disposal squads to sanitize the premises, as the police's cyber cell launched investigations into the matter.
Harish Chander, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, "All officials are instructed to monitor CCTV footage thoroughly to establish a link between this threat and previous bomb threats which were received by multiple schools, airports and hospitals."
Expressing concern, Chander urged parents not to escalate panic amidst the tense atmosphere.
This incident follows similar threats targeting eight schools in Bengaluru, as well as bomb scares at prominent hospitals like St Philomena in the city. Moreover, Delhi's Tihar Jail and several hospitals in the capital also received such menacing emails recently.
These threats, originating from domains hosted in Russia, have disrupted normalcy across various cities, prompting mass evacuations and straining law enforcement resources. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued comprehensive guidelines to tackle such situations effectively, given their potential to create chaos and disrupt public order.