2 Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Days After Scare at Schools

Just days after several schools in the national capital received bomb threats, two hospitals in Delhi reportedly received bomb threat through email on Sunday.
The two hospitals that have received the bomb threats are Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, reports said.
As per reports, the first call was received by fire officials at 3.15 pm from Burari Hospital and the second call from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital around 4.26 pm.
After the threats were received, a search operation is underway in both hospitals by the Delhi Fire Services officials. Reportedly, the local police and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are also at the spot and are currently searching the premises.
The Delhi Police in a statement said, “An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet.”
It may be mentioned that, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was slated to attend a programme in Mangolpuri later this evening, sources said.
On May 1, several schools across Delhi-NCR, including branches of prominent institutions like Delhi Public School, Amity, and Mother Mary's received threatening emails indicating bomb attacks.
As a precautionary measure, these schools are being evacuated, and the Delhi Police are conducting comprehensive searches of the premises. The police then deployed bomb detection units, bomb disposal teams, and personnel from the Delhi Fire Service to conduct thorough search operations in the affected schools.