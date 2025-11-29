10 Maoists Surrender in Bastar with ₹65 Lakh Bounty; CM Sai Hails Peace Efforts

In a major development for Chhattisgarh’s counter-insurgency efforts, ten Maoists carrying a combined bounty of ₹65 lakh surrendered to authorities in Bastar on Thursday, marking a significant step toward lasting peace and development in the region.

Among those who surrendered is Chaitu, also known as Shyam Dada, a senior member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, who alone carried a reward of ₹25 lakh. The surrenders reflect growing trust in the government and its strategic initiatives aimed at mainstream integration of former insurgents.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai credited the state’s “Surrender & Rehabilitation Policy 2025” and the “Poona Maargem: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation” programme for creating an environment of safety, trust, and sustainable peace in Bastar. “Many individuals trapped in the Maoist network are now rejecting violence and choosing the path of development. Today’s surrender is a testimony to Bastar’s changing face,” he said.

CM Sai assured that all surrendered cadres will receive full rehabilitation support to lead secure, respectable, and self-reliant lives. He said the milestone highlights the success of the state strategy, the continuous efforts of the police administration, and the public’s growing confidence in the government’s policies, signalling Bastar’s accelerated journey toward peace, stability, and progress.

