Dy. Commissioner Vijay Sharma warns strict legal action over fraudulent SIR entries

Deputy Commissioner Vijay Sharma on Saturday said that the ongoing SIR (Supplementary Investigation Report) process will thoroughly examine how individuals with no blood relatives present in the area before 2003 have suddenly appeared in official records.

He stated that if cases of fraudulent inclusion are detected, strict action will be taken under the Foreigners Act. “Those identified during the investigation will face stringent legal consequences under relevant sections, and they will be sent to jail,” Sharma said, emphasising a zero-tolerance approach to document fraud.

