Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed by Rs 36

The rates of commercial Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders weighing 19 kgs were reduced by Rs 36 on Monday.

In the national capital Delhi, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,976.50. Earlier its price was Rs 2012.50 per cylinder.

In Kolkata, cylinders will now cost Rs 2095.50. Earlier its price was Rs 2132.

Cylinders will now cost Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2141 in Chennai, the cost of which was earlier Rs 1972.50 and Rs 2177.50 respectively.

In May, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders were increased twice, first by Rs 50 on May 7 and then again on May 19.