10-Year-Old Spiritual Influencer Faces Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Delhi-based spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old Instagram influencer with a following of over 900,000, has reportedly received death threats from individuals claiming association with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, according to his family. Abhinav’s mother shared their concerns with ANI, expressing frustration over the escalating situation.
"Efforts are being made to escalate our situation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything to warrant these threats. He has only focused on his devotion and has to tolerate so much," Abhinav Arora's mother said.
"We received a call from the Lawrence Bishnoi group today, where they threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, I missed a call, and today we received a message from the same number stating that they would kill Abhinav," she added.
This alarming development follows a recent incident involving Abhinav and prominent Hindu scholar Swami Rambhadracharya. The situation sparked controversy after a video circulated on social media, capturing Rambhadracharya scolding Abhinav during a religious gathering. The viral clip, recorded in 2023 at an event in Vrindavan, shows Abhinav breaking protocol by chanting on stage when he was expected to remain silent.
Abhinav’s mother explained the context, saying, "It was not such a big issue as it's being made out to be. This video is from 2023, and it happened in
Vrindavan. Abhinav was so engrossed in devotion that he forgot he had to remain silent on stage and started chanting," she said.
"Rambhadracharya ji also blessed him afterward; even scolding from elders is equal to a blessing," she added.
In response to the attention surrounding the viral clip, Abhinav himself addressed his followers, highlighting the positive side of the interaction.
"Everyone is focusing on the scolding and not the blessing that he gave me afterward. He called me into his room and blessed me, and that video is also available on the internet today. The video is from 2023, not Pratapgarh," he said.
"There is chaos outside our house... there is a threat to my life... how long will we tolerate this?" he added.