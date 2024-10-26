7 Punjab Cops Suspended After Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Interview In Jail
The Punjab Home Ministry has suspended seven police officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Gursher Sandhu and Sammer Vaneet, following an investigation into an interview given by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in jail.
The suspension was ordered by the Punjab government in response to directives from the Governor of Punjab.
The order read, "In pursuance of the orders passed on 21.12.2023, Shri Prabodh Kumar, I.P.S. Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of the Special Director General of Police, Punjab State Human Rights Commission. Apple FIR No. 01 Bhadi 05.01.2024 A/P 384, 201, 202, 506, 116 Bhadi 120 Ghee, Bhaspti. Was. m. Section 46 of The Prisons Act, 1894 (later replaced with Section 52A(1) of The Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2011), Pulim Matemath Matet Karayam, S.A.S. The report was presented in the city. According to it, on the night of 03-04.09.2022, accused Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged under the reference of CIA, Kharar, gave an interview through video conference to a shared TV channel."
The investigation identified several officers for failing to uphold their duties related to this incident. Those suspended include Gursher Singh, a PPS officer who was the DSP (Investigations) in SAS Nagar, and Sammer Vaneet, who serves in the Economic Offences Wing. Also cited were Sub Inspector Reena from the CIA in Kharar, as well as Sub Inspectors Jagatpal Jangu and Shaganjit Singh from the Anti-Gangster Task Force. Additional officers, including ASI Mukhtiar Singh and Head Constable Om Parkash, were also mentioned in the report for their roles in the matter.
In related news, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is wanted in connection with two NIA cases registered in 2022 and is also implicated in a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.
Authorities are urging the public to provide any information regarding Anmol Bishnoi’s whereabouts, as his arrest could yield significant insights into the larger networks of organized crime operating in the region.