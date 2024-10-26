7 Punjab Cops Suspended After Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Interview In Jail

The investigation identified several officers for failing to uphold their duties related to this incident. Those suspended include Gursher Singh, a PPS officer who was the DSP (Investigations) in SAS Nagar, and Sammer Vaneet, who serves in the Economic Offences Wing. Also cited were Sub Inspector Reena from the CIA in Kharar, as well as Sub Inspectors Jagatpal Jangu and Shaganjit Singh from the Anti-Gangster Task Force. Additional officers, including ASI Mukhtiar Singh and Head Constable Om Parkash, were also mentioned in the report for their roles in the matter.