10 Years of 'Mann Ki Baat', "Listeners are Real Anchors", Says PM Modi

"We have to connect as many people as possible with the ongoing campaign for cleanliness. And this is not a campaign for one day or one year; it is a task to be undertaken continuously for ages. This is work to be done until 'cleanliness' becomes our nature. I request all of you to take part in the cleanliness campaign along with your family, friends, neighbours or colleagues," PM Modi said.

He also congratulated the countrymen on the success of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.