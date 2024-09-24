PM Modi Concludes Three-Day US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his three-day visit to the United States, departing from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Monday (local time).
During his trip, PM Modi participated in several key international forums and high-level bilateral meetings, strengthening India's global diplomatic presence.
One of the major highlights of the visit was the QUAD Leaders' Summit held in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. Hosted by US President Joe Biden, the summit brought together PM Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The leaders jointly adopted the Quad Wilmington Declaration, reinforcing the QUAD as a "force for global good."
Following the summit, PM Modi traveled to New York, where he addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at the 'Modi and US' event held at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday. Expressing his gratitude to the audience, the Prime Minister later shared glimpses of the event on social media, stating, "Thank you, New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme."
In addition to his public engagements, PM Modi held crucial bilateral talks with various world leaders. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, where he expressed his deep concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reiterated India's support for the Palestinian people. Other meetings included talks with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
On Monday, PM Modi addressed the 79th United Nations General Assembly's 'Summit of the Future', touching on critical global issues such as the responsible use of technology, cyber and space security, and the need for international cooperation in emerging areas of conflict. He emphasized that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should serve as a bridge rather than a barrier and called for reforms in global institutions, stating that reforms are essential to maintain their relevance.
During the summit, the Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to global peace and unity, asserting that the country's guiding principle remains 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. He also participated in a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam.
Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi engaged with top tech leaders and CEOs during a roundtable hosted by the MIT School of Engineering in New York, reflecting India's growing ties with the global tech industry.