Expecting 1000 Congress Delegates to Join BJP Soon: Assam CM

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he is expecting 1000 Congress delegates who voted for Shashi Tharoor in the recently-held elections for the party president to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

CM Sarma said that the 1000 delegates who voted for Shashi Tharoor are the "only democratic people in Congress."

The Assam chief minister said, “In Congress' so called internal elections, the result was known & declared even before counting of votes. The only democratic people in Congress were the 1,000 delegates who showed courage by voting for Shashi Tharoor. I expect them to join BJP soon.”

Meanwhile, hitting back at Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments, Shashi Tharoor said that those who do not have the courage to fight who might be tempted join the BJP.

“Those who show courage will never join the BJP, it is those who do not have the courage to fight who might be tempted to do so,” news agency ANI quoted Tharoor as saying.

Kharge trounced Tharoor to become the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years. Kharge received 7,897 votes in the presidential contest to Tharoor's 1,072 in the October 17 polls. Around 9,500 party delegates had voted in the election.