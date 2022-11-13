India's Ayush Sector to Have USD 23 Billion Market Globally by 2023: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that India's Ayush sector will scale up its market share to USD 23 billion globally by 2023.

Addressing an event in Nagpur, Sonowal said, "Ayurveda is one of the finest practices that has emerged from our rich heritage of more than five thousand years. The call for 'Vocal for Local' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a boost to the Indian traditional practices with rich experience of enriching human lives."

"The wide acceptability of Ayurveda, along with other traditional medicinal practices, has given a shot in the arm to the Ayush sector globally and we believe that the India Ayush sector will have a market share of no less than USD 23 billion by 2023," the minister further said.

Sonowal said the Ayush Ministry is also undertaking many initiatives to enable our Ayush sector to reach this objective within the desired timeframe.

The minister further said, "It is important that the education, research, scientific investigation as well as its propagation of Ayurveda must be done as per a rational and scientific evaluation process. I call upon the experts, vaidyas, medicine producers and everyone associated with the sector to work towards this and strive for excellence."