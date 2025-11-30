11 Dead, 60 Injured as Two Tamil Nadu Government Buses Collide Head-On in Sivaganga

At least 11 people, including a child, were killed and 60 others injured after two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head-on near Kummangudi in Sivaganga district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident occurred around five kilometres from Pillaiyarpatti, in the Tirupattur area. Tamil Nadu Police Chief confirmed the fatalities, adding that rescue efforts by bystanders and fellow passengers helped pull several victims from the mangled buses.

According to officials, one bus was travelling from Tiruppur to Karaikudi, while the other was headed from Karaikudi towards Dindigul district. Preliminary visuals from the scene showed the driver’s side of one bus completely ripped off, while bodies were seen lying in a row on the ground. Videos also captured passengers attempting to escape through shattered windshields, with one woman seen jumping from the front of the bus and another sitting injured on the ground with blood on her forehead.

Emergency teams immediately transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities said investigations are ongoing, and further details on the cause of the crash and the condition of those hospitalised are awaited.

This marks the second major head-on collision involving buses in southern Tamil Nadu within a week. Last week, six people died in Tenkasi district when two private buses collided, with investigators pointing to reckless driving as a possible cause.

