Breaking: 98-Year-Old Man Killed, Bikes & Car Gutted in Deadly Guwahati House Fire

A devastating fire broke out at a house Guwahati’s Hengarabari area on Saturday afternoon, leaving one elderly resident dead.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

The blaze engulfed the premises so quickly that two motorcycles and a four-wheeler were completely gutted before firefighters could bring the situation under control. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and locals rushed to the spot, but the elderly individual could not be saved.

Sources said that household items worth nearly a lakh rupees were reduced to ashes in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmeshwar Baniya, aged 98. He was staying at his daughter’s house at the time of the tragedy.

The police has been informed and investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause behind the deadly fire.

