11 Killed, Dozens Injured in Chhattisgarh Train Crash

At least 11 people were killed and 20 others injured in a tragic train accident near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

According to reports, the collision involved a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train and a stationary goods train.

Bilaspur District Collector Sanjay Agrawal informed that the accident occurred around 4 PM when the last coach of the MEMU train collided with the first bogie of the goods train. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical care under the supervision of professional doctors.

The injured have been identified as Mathura Bhaskar (55), Chaura Bhaskar (50), Shatrughan (50), Geeta Debnath (30), Mehnish Khan (19), Sanju Vishwakarma (35), Soni Yadav (25), Santosh Hansraj (60), Rashmi Raj (34), Rishi Yadav (2), Tularam Agrawal (60), Aradhana Nishad (16), Mohan Sharma (29), Anjula Singh (49), Shanta Devi Gautam (64), Pritam Kumar (18), Shailesh Chandra (49), Ashok Kumar Dixit (54), Neeraj Dewangan (53), and Rajendra Maruti Bisare (60).

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

“A train accident took place near Bilaspur today. I have been informed that five people have lost their lives. The rescue operation is underway. This is very sad news. Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the family members of the deceased. The injured will be given free treatment, and Rs 50,000 will also be given to them,” CM Sai said while addressing a press conference in Raipur.

Also Read: Train Accident in Andhra Pradesh Claims 6 Lives; Several Injured