11-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Six Minors In Jharkhand

In a heinous incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by six minors in Jharkhand’s Khunti district.

As per reports, all the six accused minors are in the age group of 10-16 years.

Police said the girl had gone to a neighbouring village to attend a wedding. During a dance programme, she had an argument with the boys, who she knew from before.

"When she was returning home along with two of her friends around midnight, the boys who were walking behind them stopped her, took her to a lonely place and gang-raped her. Her two friends, who escaped from the spot, informed her parents. Soon after, the parents came searching for her but the boys fled after seeing them," the police said.

They will be produced before the judicial magistrate, said Aman Kumar, Superintendant of Police, Khunti.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family lodged a police complaint, after which an investigation into the matter was launched.

