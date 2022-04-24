GMC Election Update: BJP Ahead In Game, AJP Gets 1 Seat, AAP Yet To Account

The BJP is leading in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections as they have managed to bag seven seats as of 9:30 am.

As per reports, BJP’s Ratna Singh from ward no. 31 won by around 4,000 votes.

Basanti Kalita Duarah and Manjula Devi, BJP candidates from ward no 41 and 11 respectively also emerged victorious.

On the other hand, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from ward no 1, Hukum Chand Ali, managed to win the seat by a large margin.

Meanwhile, Congress and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) are yet to open their accounts.

At least 197 candidates from 57 wards are in the fray in the election which was being held after a gap of nine years.

Out of the 197, 50 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 54 are Congress candidates, 7 of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), 38 of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 25 of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), 4 of CPI (M) and 19 are from other parties including independent candidates.

It may be mentioned that Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the first time in GMC polls.

