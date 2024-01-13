12 Arrested in Connection to Assault on Sadhus in West Bengal's Purulia

A total of 12 persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on three sadhus in West Bengal's Purulia, reports said on Saturday.
Reportedly, the sadhus were brought to the Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court in Purulia. A case has also been registered in regard to this.
In regard to this, Purulia Superintendent of Police (SP), Avijit Banerjee while speaking to ANI said, "A case has been initiated on the complaint by the Sadhus. 12 people have been arrested so far and an investigation is underway. We have taken some people into police custody for further investigation."
Banerjee stated that the police offered the Sadhus every possible assistance and fixed their vehicle.
The SP explained that the entire incident occurred due to a misunderstanding with three girls, who were unable to comprehend the language being spoken.
"Three Sadhus were going in a vehicle towards Chakna near Kasipur road. Near Gourangdih, three girls were heading to a local Kali mandir for pooja when the car stopped near them and the Sadhus asked them something. Due to some language issues, some misunderstandings happened and the girls thought that the Sadhus were following them. So they created a hue and cry. The local public came and took the Sadhus near Durga Mandir and vandalised their car. The Sadhus were also manhandled. When police received the information, they rusehd to the spot," the SP said.