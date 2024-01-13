12 Arrested in Connection to Assault on Sadhus in West Bengal's Purulia

"Three Sadhus were going in a vehicle towards Chakna near Kasipur road. Near Gourangdih, three girls were heading to a local Kali mandir for pooja when the car stopped near them and the Sadhus asked them something. Due to some language issues, some misunderstandings happened and the girls thought that the Sadhus were following them. So they created a hue and cry. The local public came and took the Sadhus near Durga Mandir and vandalised their car. The Sadhus were also manhandled. When police received the information, they rusehd to the spot," the SP said.